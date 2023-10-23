Island Child Style hosts ‘Parenting on Purpose’ seminar

Jamaica’s premier runway show for children, Island Child Style, will next month host a seminar aimed at providing parents and caregivers with valuable insights, tools, and guidance on various aspects of raising confident children.

The ‘Parenting on Purpose’ seminar is set to take place November 5 at the AC Marriott Hotel, starting at 10 a.m., running until 3 p.m.

While the Island Child Style show celebrates creativity, fashion, and the spirit of community, organisers stressed that the mission extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of the runway. They said Island Child Style is ultimately dedicated to fostering a healthy environment for children, increased family engagement and community betterment.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of witnessing the transformative power of our programme, and we are deeply committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of the children that we serve,” they said.

In noting this, the organisers added, parents must possess the tools to adequately help their children navigate the same.

The ‘Parenting on Purpose’ seminar will zoom in on topics such as ‘Child Lifestyle Health & Mental Wellness’, ‘TRUEly PAWsitive Influence of Pets on Children’, ‘PROVEN For Every Step - The College Countdown’, ‘Leaving a Lasting Legacy Through Estate Planning’ and ‘Balancing Hearts & Homes: Single Parents and Dating’.

‘A lasting legacy’

According to Michelle Gordon, parenting consultant and executive producer at Island Child Style, “Parenting is no easy feat, but we can help you gear up for the future like a pro. Get ready to lay a sturdy foundation, keep our squad healthy and happy, and leave a lasting legacy. This seminar is about teaching our kids to be strong, but have empathy; to win and lose with grace, and to manage emotions without losing control.”

The seminar will also touch on ‘What Every Parent Needs To Know About Sexual Grooming’, ‘Anger Management & Conflict Resolution Begins at Home’, ‘Balancing Parenting and Personal Ambitions’ and ‘Parenting for a Better Nation’. Along with other speakers, attorney-at-law Rochelle Cameron; clinical psychologist Dr Georgia Rose, and children’s advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison will be present to discuss the listed topics, providing tips on how to successfully steer the parenting ship.

“We must help our children to stay safe in the crazy online jungle. We must parent with passion and purpose, and we must remember to find our own balance, because we can’t pour from an empty cup. We do all this and so much more so that when the time comes for us to face an empty nest, we’re ready, they’re ready and all is well with the world,” added Gordon.

To register for the ‘Parenting On Purpose’ seminar, interested persons can register online for $3,000 and in person for $7500 by visiting the link https://spurropen.com/ParentSeminar.