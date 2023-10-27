NWC lifts water supply restrictions in the Corporate Area

The National Water Commission (NWC) has lifted water supply regulations that were implemented as a result of the drought conditions in the Kingston and Andrew area.

The NWC says given that rainfall is continuing to replenish the watershed areas, it has been encouraged by the progression of the inflows and has reviewed the regulations that were implemented in February.

The Commission says as at October 26, the Hermitage Dam is at 100 per cent capacity and the Mona Reservoir at 96.5 per cent.

In the meantime, the NWC says distribution of water for the Hope and Seaview systems will revert to schedules prior to the drought.

"As the new arrangements come into effect, persons are reminded to allow for initial periods of pressure fluctuations as the network recharges fully across a 24–36-hour period. Additionally, Customers are reminded to closely monitor usage to ensure that no wastage or leaks exist," the NWC says.

