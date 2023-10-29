Contaminated ring a deal breaker

IT WAS shocking and devastating to read an item of news in the Sunday Gleaner of April 25, 2021, concerning the alarming rate at which marriages were ending in divorce. There were more than 1,000 cases in court from January to April of that year.

Though some blamed it on the COVID-19 pandemic, alas, it was much more than that ... it was caused by witchcraft, a big contaminant that breaks up marriages more than anything else.

I recall a pastor and his wife consulting me some time ago, telling me about how their marriage had been struggling for years. They said that they took their rings to be blessed by a pastor who visited the island and who had invited those who wished to renew their vows to come with their rings. After the esteemed pastor prayed over their rings, their marital problems went from bad to worse.

As I took the rings to examine them, some forces entered into two of my fingers and moved up my palm, causing pain. Right away, I deduced that something was wrong with the rings, and I rebuked and commanded the evil to leave my fingers immediately, in Jesus’s name! Just like smoke, I felt the forces reverted and left my fingers.

The pastor and his wife were surprised to know that some forces were in the rings. I told them to be careful who laid hands on them and anything that pertained to them. Just because the cleric is of a high ranking does not make him righteous. He obviously practises other things. I prayed for the couple and broke the spell . They felt it leave their bodies ,and they gave glory to God.

The book of 1John chapter 2 verses 15 and 16 says:

15. Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.

16. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

I once prayed for a young lady after I noticed a ring and a hole on the tip of her fourth finger. The finger was rotten where the ring was. Actually, there was no physical ring on her finger, but spiritually, there was one. I asked her if she used to wear a ring on that finger, and she said yes but that she didn’t know why her finger hurt so much, and she had to throw the ring away. I told her that the ring was loaded with witchcraft that was eating her raw while she was still alive. She said the finger was tender, but she did not know the reason for the pain and didn’t see the hole and the rottenness.

She told me that she bought the ring at a popular store and didn’t know it was charged with witchcraft. I prayed for her, told her to throw the ring away, and destroyed the demonic bondage – infirmity that was put on her, killing her gradually. It had married her also to a spirit spouse so that she would not be married, and if she tried to, the relationship or marriage would not work. She prayerfully flung it away from her finger while I prayed with her. She was delivered, praise be to God.

EXPENSIVE RING

One day, a woman was riding with me in my car when I noticed an expensive ring she was wearing. I felt it was loaded with evil powers working against her progress in life. I tried to lead her to the Lord. She said she went to church sometimes, but she hadn’t been in a long time. I asked if she knew that the ring she had on was working against her life? She pondered and then exclaimed: “Maybe that’s why everything I tried is not working out.” I told my cousin recently that no matter how I try,, nothing is working for me. You know, it’s a man that I met a few years ago who gave it to me. He said he wanted me to always remember him. Lawd Gad, what is this”? She asked me if she should take it off and I said yes. She said she would throw it away. Eventually when she did, she said: “A heat left my body … Lawd Gad! What is this!” This was said repeatedly.

“I feel light. Thank you, Pastor ... oh Bishop, thank you.”

I led her to the Lord.

EVIDENCE OF CONTAMINATED RINGS

• Absence of joy in your life, relationship, or marriage

• Spirit marriage to demon/s that will prevent or challenge normal marriages

• Sexual dreams and manipulations of sexual organs for sexual sins and desires

• Relationship problems, disagreements, separation, divorce

• Demonic pregnancies

• Miscarriages/spiritual abortion in life’s endeavours

• Financial challenges, and the list goes on.

We need to be careful what we put on our bodies. The love of money has caused many in the business world to put evil powers on their products so that they can attract buyers, and many slayers are out there … messengers of Satan to kill, steal, and destroy, hunting souls (John 10:10; Ezekiel 13:20). Watch out and be prayerful!

