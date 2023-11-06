One of Clarendon’s top gangsters shot dead

A reportedly notorious gangster was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lionel Town, Clarendon on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Mitchell, also known as 'Kugan', a shop owner of a Church Street address in Lionel Town.

Reports are that Mitchell was making an illegal connection to a utility pole when he was pounced upon by gunmen who fired several shots, hitting him in the upper body and head. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Gleaner understands that Mitchell had been on police radar and was the target of several police intelligence-led investigations for his alleged involvement in gang and other criminal activities, and being in possession of prohibited weapons.

Mitchell was also linked to the 2018 murders of two women in the neighbouring Alley community, and the 2020 murder of a man in Lionel Town.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police sources say Mitchell was a top brass member of the Savannah Gang which has played an integral part in the upsurge of crime and gang violence in Lionel Town and its environs.

The police theorise Mitchell was cut down by his criminal rivals.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.