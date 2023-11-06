Several persons injured in multi-vehicle accident in Portmore

Several persons were injured in a motor vehicle accident at the Passagefort Drive and Newland Road intersection in Portmore this evening.

A number of persons were reportedly rushed to the hospital.

The incident, which happened at approximately 7:30 pm and involved a minibus and at least three motorcars, has caused traffic congestion in the area.

Emergency services are now on the scene.

- Ruddy Mathison

