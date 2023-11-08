Multiple fatal mass shootings – with seven people shot last Thursday in Trench Town, St Andrew, followed by five in the Corporate Area on Friday and Monday’s triple killing in St James – have two things in common. Child and random victims.

Three children are now dead over the 72-hour period, while a fourth is clinging to hope that a successful blood drive will lead to full recovery.

None of those four victims was older than 10 years.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday publicly, for the second time this year and on the heels of two boys, seven and nine years old, being murdered Monday evening while in a taxi on their way home, described the killings as a “senseless act of terror”.

“This barbaric and senseless act of terror demonstrates once again that gunmen and gangs are a clear and present threat to our free and democratic society,” Holness said.

In at least two of the three aforementioned mass shooting incidents, a target was identified by the police.

However, as in all the cases, the triggermen were not dissuaded by the danger bystanders were placed in as they went after their target.

10-YEAR-OLD IN HOSPITAL

In the deadly Trench Town shooting, which claimed the life of 34-year-old Romaine Maragh and 26-year-old Desmore McKenzie, a 10-year-old boy was shot and remains in hospital.

Friday night, six-year-old Arianna Salmon, a student of St Jude’s Primary, her grandmother Marie Salmon, 47, and Michael Smith died after gunmen opened fire, hitting five people along Delano Avenue.

Monday evening, Justin Perry, 7, and Nahcoliva Smith, nine years old, were killed after gunmen opened fire on a 26-year-old man who was reportedly their intended target.

“These gunmen choose to execute their wanton violence indiscriminately in public spaces and on innocent civilians, including children,” Holness said while declaring enough is enough.

The latest major crime statistics posted on the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) website, as at October 28, indicate that shootings have increased year-on-year in seven of the 19 police divisions.

There is a decline in 10, while two divisions are on par with the previous year.

This current spate, Holness believes, will send jitters through Jamaican nationals overseas and has the potential to disrupt economic abilities and livelihoods.

“This indiscriminate and random violence not only creates local fear but creates a national feeling of insecurity as the probability of being a victim rises for everyone,” Holness said.

A resident of Trench Town told The Gleaner last week that their Christmas was already negatively impacted.

The prime minister, while condemning the spate of murders, said the gunmen and gang members are not mere criminals.

“They are like terrorists and should be treated as such,” said Holness.

The current murder toll, nationally, stands at 1,159, which represents decline of 142 ( or 11 per cent) year-on-year.

The numbers are less than desirable for a nation that has consistently recorded more than 1,000 murders annually.

Tuesday was the second time in recent months that Holness used terrorists/terrorism to describe acts of violence in Jamaica.

In August, following a devastating attack in Gregory Park, St Catherine, which left more than 45 residents, including children, homeless and one man dead, Holness said criminal gangs who he referred to as “terrorists”, not only wreak havoc on innocent lives but also pose a significant threat to national security.

Holness at that time touted the introduction of new laws and legislation to allow the security forces to take preemptive actions against criminal gangs.

“We might have to create new laws so that we are able to act in a pre-emptive way to treat with these terrorists and criminals, but of course, there is an element in the society who does not want us to empower the police force to act pre-emptively,” Holness noted.

The police say investigations in all the recent incidents are being probed by the Major Investigation Division (MID).

