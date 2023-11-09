St James communities targeted for water supply initiative

Residents of Anchovy and adjoining communities in St James are to benefit from a multimillion-dollar water improvement initiative, that is expected to result in consistent supply of the precious commodity in their pipelines for the first time in over 15 years.

Approximately 4,300 residents will experience improved access to water through the enterprise which is being funded at a cost of $657.8 million under the Integrated Community Development Project 2 by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

“I can almost talk for everybody living here, that if we can really have water in our pipes again, it would take off a lot of pressure. Because it is hard when you have to decide between purchasing water to bathe and wash a few clothes or put food on your table,” said Albrey Buckley, a resident of Cotton Tree Heights in Anchovy.

“It costs me $7,500 to purchase water every week, so this is something that I want to see become a reality.” Another resident is holding off on celebrating until the project becomes a reality. “When it happens, I will celebrate,” she said dismissively.

The scope of work will include the installation of approximately 9.8km of 200mm diameter of transmission main from Shettlewood Springs to Montpelier, and from Montpelier to Mount Carey.

Another 3.9 km of 150 mm diameter from Mount Carey relief station to the 100,000-gallon capacity Nelson storage tank in Comfort Hall. Three pumps will be installed, while there will be the upgrading of the electrical works and motor control centre.

The community of Anchovy is just one of several economically vulnerable and socially volatile communities across St James, Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew that are to benefit from the project which has a combined value of $1.9 billion and is funded by the Jamaican government.

“I am very happy that the people of Anchovy, Mount Carey, Montpelier and Roehampton who have had a chronic water shortage over the past 10 to 15 years, and with this water system coming on stream I am sure it will relieve the anger and the anguish that they sometimes go through,” said Member of Parliament for St James Southern Homer Davis.

“I am sure that with this new piece of infrastructure it will create and environment in those spaces for more development and more economic activities.” Ground is expected to be broken by the end of this financial year, with work expected to be completed within 10 months.

mark.titus@gleanerjm.com