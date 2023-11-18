Electrician charged following cocaine seizure

A Manchester man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of more than 10 million dollars worth of cocaine in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Thursday.

Thirty-six-year-old electrician, Andrew Walcott, of Clarks Town, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The police say about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, narcotics detectives, supported by the St Catherine South police, carried out an anti-narcotics operation at West Street Cottage Complex in Old Harbour where a Nissan motor car was intercepted. The driver, Walcott, was the only occupant.

The vehicle was searched and two rectangular parcels containing a white solid substance resembling cocaine reportedly found. Cash totalling $10,000 was also reportedly found.

The vehicle, cash and the drugs were seized and Walcott taken into custody. Walcott was later charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.