Electrician charged following cocaine seizure
A Manchester man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of more than 10 million dollars worth of cocaine in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Thursday.
Thirty-six-year-old electrician, Andrew Walcott, of Clarks Town, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of criminal property.
The police say about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, narcotics detectives, supported by the St Catherine South police, carried out an anti-narcotics operation at West Street Cottage Complex in Old Harbour where a Nissan motor car was intercepted. The driver, Walcott, was the only occupant.
The vehicle was searched and two rectangular parcels containing a white solid substance resembling cocaine reportedly found. Cash totalling $10,000 was also reportedly found.
The vehicle, cash and the drugs were seized and Walcott taken into custody. Walcott was later charged.
