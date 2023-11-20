Barbadian convicted for cocaine smuggling at Sangster International Airport

A 40-year-old Barbadian was convicted for breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act on Friday, November 17, for attempting to smuggle over 1.8 kilogrammes of cocaine into the United Kingdom through the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Kelvin Charles, a carpenter from Bridgetown, Barbados, was arrested on Thursday, October 26, after customs officers discovered the illicit drug concealed in false compartments of his luggage during security screening procedures.

He was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

During his court appearance before the St James Parish Court on Friday, November 17, Charles pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced as follows:

Possession of cocaine: $200,000 or six months imprisonment

Dealing in cocaine: discharged

Attempting to export cocaine: $400,000 or six months imprisonment

Mandatory imprisonment: Six months.

Charles was ordered to pay the fines immediately. If he fails to do so, he will serve a total of 18 months imprisonment.

