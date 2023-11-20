Driver pleads guilty over fatal Rio Cobre crash

St Catherine resident Malik Wynter today pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a crash that resulted in the death of a woman when a minibus plunged into the Rio Cobre.

Wynter is to be sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court on January 8, 2024.

Wynter was charged with the death of Valerie Ennis, 52, of Whitehouse Housing Scheme, St Catherine.

Wynter, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Oswest Senior-Smith, accepted responsibility when he appeared before Justice Bertram Morrison.

The court heard that on June 8, 2021, Ennis was a passenger in a Toyota Hiace minibus that was heading towards Linstead from Spanish Town.

It is further reported that while travelling along the roadway a Toyota Fielder motor car, which was being driven by Wynter, overtook a line of traffic and crashed into the minibus.

The impact caused the Hiace to careen into the Rio Cobre.

At least eight persons, including Winter and a passenger in the Toyota Fielder, sustained injuries.

Ennis, who was ejected from the minibus and was taken from the river by divers, was pronounced dead at hospital.

An investigation was conducted by the St Catherine North Traffic Department, which resulted in Wynter's arrest.

He was subsequently charged and made numerous court appearances.

- Rasbert Turner

