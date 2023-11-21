Truck driver dies after vehicle plunges into gully in Portland

A truck driver is dead after his unit went over a precipice during heavy rains in the Rio Grande Valley of Portland on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the truck, which was loaded with hardware items, plunged more than 150 feet into a gully shortly after 4 p.m.

The police said the driver, who was trapped underneath the truck, was pronounced dead by a doctor.

His name has not been released by the police at this time.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene were unable to provide any assistance due to the depth of the gully and the torrential rainfall.

- Gareth Davis

