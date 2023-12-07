NYPD’s highest ranked woman ready to help Jamaica fight crime

New York City Police Department’s First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella has expressed a willingness to meet with the leadership of the Jamaican Police Force to assist with reducing the country’s crime rate, if asked.

“We have trained with the best across the world and have assisted with training police officers around the world. I would be open to leading a mission to Jamaica to assist if I am asked. I would personally head such a team,” Kinsella told The Gleaner in a telephone interview.

She pointed out that the NYPD has different ways that it uses to combat crime and officers from the NYPD go all over the world to help tackle and combat crime.

She noted, further, that New York City has seen its crime rate drop this year over last year and attribute this to the work of the men and women of the force who work to keep neighbourhoods safe.

Saying that Jamaica is like her second home, the highest ranking woman in the NYPD said she has visited the island on numerous occasions, but never in an official capacity.

“I go to Jamaica to relax and have a good time when I go. No one knows who I am, but it would be different if I am there on an official visit,” she said.

Kinsella’s father is from St Elizabeth and she disclosed that she still has relatives in the parish whom she visits often.

Feels like home

The daughter of a Jamaican father and a Guyanese mother, Kinsella said she loves Jamaica.

“Whenever I step off the plane, the smell of the air, the friendliness of the people, the vibrant culture it is like I am home. I love my ackee and saltfish, my jerk chicken and jerk pork and swimming in the waters of Jamaica,” she said.

Kinsella pointed out that, if she could, she would visit Jamaica more often than she does now.

Kinsella began her career with the NYPD in 2003 as a police officer patrolling the streets of the 120th Precinct on Staten Island. In 2008, she was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn. Another promotion, this time to lieutenant, followed in 2013 and she was assigned to the 13th Precinct in Manhattan.

In 2016 she was promoted to the rank of captain and began her executive career in the NYPD as executive officer of the 120th Precinct. She was designated as the commanding officer of Housing Police Service in Area one and was promoted to deputy inspector in 2019.

She was promoted to inspector and later deputy chief of patrol. In July this year, she was promoted to first deputy commissioner, making her the second person in charge of all of the NYPD, which has a force of more than 33,000 officers.

Kinsella holds a bachelor of science degree in legal studies and a Master’s degree in Police Leadership and Criminal Justice.

As the first woman and woman of colour to hold the position of first deputy commissioner in the NYPD, Kinsella told The Gleaner that her success, rising through the ranks of the NYPD, says to young women and girls that they too can achieve their goals.

“As a woman in a male dominated profession, it says that having a seat at the table is important and young women and girls can aspire to attain their goals, also,” she said.

Speaking about how the Jamaican community in New York City can assist the police department in its fight against crime, Kinsella said if they see something they should say something.

“Get involved in your communities. Be a partner in community affairs. This way we all ensure that our community, our city as a whole, is safer,” she said.

Kinsella was last Thursday presented with the Consul General’s Heritage Award during a function held at the offices of the Jamaican Consulate in Manhattan, New York.

