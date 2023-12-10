The flames were lit at Repositioned Women’s Conference!

THE MOMENT Rev Marie Berbick’s voice sounded throughout the packed room of expectant women at Repositioned International Women’s Conference, the atmosphere shifted.

A fiery speaker and preacher, Berbick had come to fan some flames and that she did, immediately urging the women to “come alive” as the musicians matched her energy on the drums and keyboard.

“Daughters of Zion, arise!” she exhorted, as the women rose to their feet, arms waving, hands clapping and voices cheering in unison.

Within minutes, Berbick had gotten rid of her shoes and launched into ministering deliverance to the nearly 200 women that filled the Rocksteady room at AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Tears flowed as women fell to their knees under the anointing that was heavy in the room.

Other pastors, intercessors and ushers were kept busy, attending to the women as Berbick ministered healing and deliverance to the mind, body and spirit of women who had come seeking to be repositioned.

For about 40 minutes, the room was transformed into a place of inner and outer healing, with women worshipping, receiving deliverance, crying out to God, hugging each other, and laying their souls bare for transformation.

Berbick was followed by Pastor Diane Hanson of MTM TV, who spoke to women about ‘Preparing for your God-ordained spouse’.

Bishop Christine Haber continued the spiritual purging with her sermon, ‘Released into purpose’. Women wept and wailed.

Deliverance continued with the powerful prophetic ministry of Bishop Richard McKenzie.

Bishop McKenzie, who was visiting from the UK, took his time to speak over the lives of many of the women, and ministered deliverance from sicknesses, hurt, trauma, and other issues the women were going through.

In addition to the preachers who ministered, the conference featured a line-up of speakers and intercessors from the USA, Jamaica, Canada, and the UK, including Dr Maloney Hunter Wallace, Dr Yana Johnson, Dr Charmaine Gooden Monteith, Teka Rennocks and Marcia Skervin.

Worship played a major role in the conference, setting the atmosphere for a powerful day of deliverance. Marcia Wright and daughter Stephanie Lopez led a team of worshippers who had the audience on their feet dancing and praising.

During the lunch hour, Pastor Marsha Wade, of Liberty for Living Ministries, gave a sterling performance in song and poetry.

Her performance led into a classy fashion show by Althea Laing, featuring office wear, evening wear and casual pieces from Lee’s Fifth Avenue.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It was an amazing experience,” Sashana Smith wrote on Facebook. Similar sentiments were echoed by many others who showed up at the AC Marriott on November 25.

“Rev Marie Berbick is the fire woman! She brought the fire of God that shifted the atmosphere. People fell under the anointing. If anyone went in expectation of having an encounter with God, I am certain that expectation was met. I am happy that Lee’s Fifth Avenue partnered with the organisers to make this happen,” said Sheena Isree, marketing manager of Lee’s Fifth Avenue.

“We are looking forward to where the Lord leads us for the next conference. It could be in Jamaica, somewhere in the USA, or the Caribbean. Wherever God sends us, we will go,” said Berbick whose New York-based ministry, MBMI, organised the conference.

She expressed gratitude to Lee’s Fifth Avenue, MTM TV, Spanish Court Hotel, Awesome Prez, Connect Your Dots, Feast of Esther, Althea Laing, and other sponsors whose support made the event possible.

Berbick, a former PR executive-turned pastor, is passionate about helping women discover and walk in their purpose. Along with support group Sisters United Through Prayer Healing Empowerment and Restoration, (SUPHER), Berbick introduced Repositioned International Women’s Conference, proceeds from which will go toward soft skills training to empower women to get out of abusive relationships.

To give support, email marieberbickministries@gmail.com, Whatsapp 1-516-401-2647 or go to marieberbick.com and donate or connect through the website.