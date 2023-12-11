Three killed in separate incidents in MoBay on Sunday

Three murders were committed in the parish of St James within 12 hours on Sunday.

The bloodletting started at 1:30 p.m. with the killing of a man on Orange Street in downtown Montego Bay. The man, who remains unidentified, was shot by unknown assailants.

By late afternoon another man was shot and killed in Irwin, just outside the town centre and about 5:30 p.m., gunmen struck at Bickersteth, near Cambridge, killing another man.

The three deaths followed the murders of two brothers in Green Pond on Friday night.

St James has been under a state of emergency since November 8.

- Janet Silvera

