Christmas treats strengthen community bonds, unity

Residents of Project STAR’s communities in May Pen, Clarendon, and Savanna-La-Mar in Westmoreland had an early start to Christmas with the staging of an event dubbed ‘Christmas Unity Fest and Talent Show’ over two weekends.

The treats were organised by the communities with support from Project STAR.

The activities included football and domino competitions, while the children enjoyed a kiddies treat, featuring face painting and bounce-about. The elders were especially fêted on each day.

Sharise Staines-Appleby, community services lead at Project STAR, said that the Christmas treats fostered a sense of belonging and deepened community spirit.

“It is also hoped that the event created a shared experience that strengthens the bonds among neighbours and residents. The whole event was held under the theme of unity and social cohesion, especially between the youth and the elderly,which is the focus of trying to create that bond and learning,” she said.

Loxley Tulloch from Havanna Heights in May Pen said that the event was a success. “It went exceptionally well, and we had a good turnout from residents of the three communities and a wide cross section of age groups. The children, youth and adults were in attendance,” he said.

“I think Project STAR did a good job, along with the Community Transformation Board (CTB), in the preparation of the event. The feedback from the community members was positive,” he said.

Tulloch praised the decision to have football and domino competitions, which, he said, brought out good sportsmanship among participants. The domino competition was won by the team from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and the football competition was won by Havanna Heights community.

“I think it was a great initiative. For quite a long time, we have not had these communities come together due to political differences. So the day was good. The communities were pleased with the initiative,” he said.

There was a similar Christmas treat in Savanna-la-Mar on Sunday, December 17, which was held in the New Street Market Oval. It was organised by CTB in Savanna-la-Mar and supported by Project STAR. Staines-Appleby said residents were invited to perform on the day and the best pieces were awarded with prizes, while Christmas packages were handed out to residents who attended. The Christmas treats culminated with a talent contest. There are plans to improve upon future stagings.

“We have partnered with the Community Development Committee to put on the event. We are going to have a culture yard there, where traditional games will be played. It is going to be a collaboration of youth and the elderly,” said Staines-Appleby.