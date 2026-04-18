From classroom to coastline

When the world ground almost to a halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, millions were forced to reimagine their futures overnight. For Sashae Shaw, a young woman from Portland pursuing an associate degree in psychology at Excelsior Community College (ECC), the disruption was more than an inconvenience – it was a turning point that reshaped her life’s trajectory. Today, at 30, Shaw stands not only as a fisherwoman, but as a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and the growing role of women in Jamaica’s fisheries sector.