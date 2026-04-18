News April 18 2026 by Garfield Angus/Contributor

From classroom to coastline

6 min read

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  • Female fisher Sashae Shaw catches fish on the high seas in Portland recently. Female fisher Sashae Shaw catches fish on the high seas in Portland recently.
  • Shaw with two Yellow Tail fish that she caught in Boston, Portland, recently. Shaw with two Yellow Tail fish that she caught in Boston, Portland, recently.
  • Female fisher Sashae Shaw stands next to a fish at the Old Marina, in Portland, recently. Female fisher Sashae Shaw stands next to a fish at the Old Marina, in Portland, recently.

When the world ground almost to a halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, millions were forced to reimagine their futures overnight. For Sashae Shaw, a young woman from Portland pursuing an associate degree in psychology at Excelsior Community College (ECC), the disruption was more than an inconvenience – it was a turning point that reshaped her life’s trajectory. Today, at 30, Shaw stands not only as a fisherwoman, but as a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and the growing role of women in Jamaica’s fisheries sector.

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