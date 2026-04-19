News April 19 2026 by Livern Barrett - Senior Staff Reporter

Consultant rejects blame for report lag

2 min read

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The main entrance to the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) did not turn over hundreds of documents that were critical to an operation and turnaround plan it commissioned for millions of dollars, the Canadian consulting firm that was contracted to draft it has alleged. This claim by Williams Pragmatic Services (WPS) comes amid scrutiny of its contract with the UHWI by Jamaican lawmakers. Hodine Williams, chief executive officer (CEO) of WPS, dismissed questions raised publicly about the qualification and competence of the consultants.

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