News April 19 2026

NOT MY BILL

9 min read

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  • Scientific and Medical Supplies Managing Director Howard Lau. Scientific and Medical Supplies Managing Director Howard Lau.
  • An aerial view of the University Hospital of the West Indies. An aerial view of the University Hospital of the West Indies.
  • UHWI Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Hosin appearing before the Public Accounts Commitee of Parliament last week. UHWI Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Hosin appearing before the Public Accounts Commitee of Parliament last week.
  • Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis. Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis.
  • Dennis Gordon, owner of the JACDEN Group of Companies. Dennis Gordon, owner of the JACDEN Group of Companies.

Scientific and Medical Supplies has rejected findings by the auditor general that the company benefited from a “misuse” of the University Hospital of the West Indies’ (UHWI) tax-exemption status for imports, and has signalled it has no intention of repaying a cent. Managing Director Howard Lau dismissed the audit conclusions outright, maintaining that the shipment of 40 specialised waste bins linked to his company belonged to the hospital and not his company.

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