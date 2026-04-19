NOT MY BILL

Scientific and Medical Supplies has rejected findings by the auditor general that the company benefited from a “misuse” of the University Hospital of the West Indies’ (UHWI) tax-exemption status for imports, and has signalled it has no intention of repaying a cent. Managing Director Howard Lau dismissed the audit conclusions outright, maintaining that the shipment of 40 specialised waste bins linked to his company belonged to the hospital and not his company.