Spalding Outstation to temporarily host court cases as Christiana Outstation in Manchester undergoes months of renovation

Operations at the Christiana Outstation of the Manchester Parish Court will be temporarily relocated to the Spalding Outstation due to scheduled renovation works at the facility.

Beginning Friday, April 24, all cases set for hearing at the Christiana Outstation, including matters before the Lay Magistrates’ Court, will instead be heard at the Spalding Outstation.

The Court Administration Division, in a statement on Monday, said the temporary arrangement is expected to remain in effect for approximately four months.

The division said the Christiana facility will undergo improvements aimed at enhancing the environment and overall delivery of judicial services in Manchester.

All existing court dates at Christina will proceed as planned, and persons with matters before the court should report to the Spalding Outstation at the assigned date and time unless they are otherwise notified.

Individuals seeking additional information about their cases may contact the court via WhatsApp at 876-363-4622 or email at manchester.parishcourt@jamaicajudiciary.gov.jm.

The Judiciary has apologised for any disruption the relocation may cause and is encouraging the public to cooperate during the period of transition.

A subsequent notice will be issued once renovations are complete and regular sittings resume at the Christiana Outstation.

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