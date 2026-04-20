VPA’s Melissa Outreach answering the call

Hurricane Melissa tore across the island, leaving behind devastation on a scale many had never witnessed; it exposed far more than uprooted trees and damaged roads. It revealed a humanitarian crisis that demanded immediate, coordinated action and a leader ready to respond.

For Andre McNab, coordinator of the Violence Prevention Alliance’s (VPA) Melissa Outreach, the turning-point came during a post-hurricane drive-through, a routine he had carried out after previous natural disasters. This time, however, the impact was different.

“It wasn’t just the infrastructure,” he recalled. “It was the people, thousands of them without a place to sleep, without food, with a look of hopelessness that I still struggle to describe.”

At the same time, offers of help poured in from people both on the island and abroad, all asking the same questions: How can we help? Who do we trust? Where do we start?’ Even his own close circle of friends felt frustrated by their inability to make a tangible difference.

That convergence of urgent need and untapped willingness became the spark that led to the coordination of the VPA’s Melissa outreach, which was spearheaded by McNab under the leadership of Dr Deanna Ashley, executive director of the VPA.

Other team members included Jonelle Lewellyn, research associate; Colleen Wint-Bond, project coordinator; facilitators, Marlon Moore, Garth Staple, Rasheed Morris, Alwyn Allen, Patrick Williams; Letta Gayle, social worker and finance officer, Sheldon Henry.

“I realised that we all had important skills and resources,” said the data management consultant at VPA. “If we pulled them together, we could get to work and help as many people as possible.”

While the public often sees outreach activities as one-day events, the reality behind the VPA’s Melissa Outreach is far more complex and demanding, he explained. Noting that planning began long before a single care package was distributed or a hot meal served.

Each outreach effort started with identifying specific communities along the hurricane’s path. From there, the VPA team and partners relied heavily on trusted local contacts, community liaisons who could give real-time assessments of damage, identify vulnerable residents, and articulate pressing needs.

“We never operated blindly,” he explained. “Nothing was done without input from someone in the community.”

Once needs were identified, preparation swung into high gear. Volunteers sourced supplies in bulk, assembled care-packages, and prepared customised items based on immediate needs. Alongside food and personal care supplies, Melissa Outreach also mobilised volunteer healthcare providers, mental health professionals, and counsellors to deliver on-site support.

“It was overwhelming at times,” he admitted. “But it was also necessary.”

Managing volunteers during a crisis can be challenging, especially when resources are limited and conditions are demanding, said McNab. Yet, Melissa Outreach found strength in the calibre of people who stepped forward.

“Our volunteers were professionals who understood that this work wasn’t about ego or publicity,” he said. “It was about helping people who genuinely needed it.”

Rather than needing motivation, the volunteers became a source of inspiration themselves, pushing the team to travel farther across the island and reach more communities than initially planned. Their commitment ensured that Melissa Outreach remained true to its mission, even under intense pressure.

The communities that benefited from this outreach included Savanna-la-Mar, Darliston and Whithorn in Westmoreland; Parottee in St Elizabeth; Rocky Point in Clarendon; and Chalky Hill, Alva, Alexandria and surrounding communities in St Ann. One thousand five hundred care packages were delivered to these communities. In addition, the team conducted one-on-one counselling sessions focusing on anxiety and grief and a “Big Man Ting” session for only men focusing on positive masculinity and emotional resilience.

McNab said that shared purpose was amplified by strong partnerships. The collaboration between Luminary Health Medical Centre, Sakura Express Restaurant, and the VPA proved critical to the programme’s success.

“Everyone knew their role,” he said. “From shopping and cooking to transportation, serving meals, and providing medical and mental health services, it all worked in synchronisation,” he said, explaining what took place behind the scenes.

Despite the careful planning and successful execution of many activities, some moments left an indelible mark, he informed.

In the Parottee community of St Elizabeth, one of the hardest-hit areas, the team distributed tents and tarpaulins donated by overseas partners to provide temporary shelter. As the day ended and the team prepared to return to Kingston, a powerful thunderstorm rolled in.

“I remember driving back and thinking, Some people will have tents tonight; some will have tarps over parts of their homes,” he said. “But many families were still completely exposed.”

Another painful moment unfolded in Darliston, Westmoreland. After delivering meals and care-packages, the team was preparing to leave when more residents arrived, asking for food. Supplies had run out.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said. “Not being able to provide more stays with you.”

Perhaps one of the most emotional encounters came unexpectedly. “A police officer accompanying the outreach team asked to stop briefly to check on his family. Watching him break down, torn between duty and personal loss, was a stark reminder that even those tasked with protecting others were deeply affected,” he disclosed.

At the core of Melissa Outreach’s work is a commitment to listening. By engaging directly with community members and liaisons, the programme ensures its services reflect real needs rather than assumptions.

“The community tells us what they need,” he explained. “Our role is to respond.”

That philosophy has guided every outreach effort, and shaped difficult decisions as well. One lingering regret remains: the inability to serve parts of Montego Bay. Plans were abandoned when cases of leptospirosis began to emerge.

“We couldn’t, in good conscience, expose the team to a potential health risk,” he said.

“But it’s something I still wish we could have done.”

For McNab, the experience has been both heartbreaking and deeply affirming.

“This work matters because people matter,” he said.