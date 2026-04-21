Clarendon councillors question ALGAJ’s effectiveness amid governance concerns

Councillors within the Clarendon Municipal Corporation have raised concerns regarding the operational effectiveness, leadership, and strategic orientation of the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ).

They are lamenting what they describe as a troubling dissonance between the organisation’s stated mandate and its current performance. At the centre of the concerns is that no date has been announced for an annual general meeting (AGM).

ALGAJ is the umbrella body representing municipal corporations and local authorities across Jamaica.

The last AGM, held in January 2025, ended abruptly, as the police were called to quell tensions when chaos erupted over the meeting’s agenda and procedural issues.

Councillor for the Hayes Division, Scean Barnswell, criticised ALGAJ’s governance and operational approach, particularly highlighting perceived inactivity and the absence of structured leadership at last week’s meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation. Barnswell said he was gravely concerned about the state of local government representation, criticising what he asserted as a leadership vacuum within the organisation.

His remarks were met with nods of approval from other councillors.

Among the pressing concerns raised by councillors is the proposed One Road Authority, which they contend could have far-reaching implications for municipal corporations, with Race Course Division Councillor Kijana Jackson calling for more information.

Currently, responsibility for road management in Jamaica is shared among multiple entities, including municipal corporations and national agencies such as the National Works Agency (NWA).

DISCUSSIONS IN PROGRESS

The Single Road Authority would consolidate these functions under one central entity to enhance coordination, reduce duplication, and improve efficiency in road development and maintenance.

In an attempt to address the concern, ALGAJ President Winston Maragh said discussions have commenced to ensure that local government representatives are fully included in the process, noting that the suggestions were submitted to the relevant authorities and had received favourable responses.

“We will also now have to get on board and make some suggestions of our own. We have since written to the prime minister and copied it to the minister with responsibility for works. We’ll have a discussion with them and deal with all of these things,” Maragh said.

He further indicated that correspondence had been sent to Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie as part of the association’s continued advocacy efforts on behalf of its members. He explained that at the last meeting, presentations were also made by insurance representatives regarding proposals for additional coverage for members.

“We also sent a letter recently to [McKenzie] regarding some matters that were brought to the attention of the office. They also raised concerns about the percentage of the fees, which we have been discussing, as well as an increase in assistance fees,” said Maragh.

CRITICAL ROLE

During March’s sitting of the corporation, Barnswell addressed ongoing operational challenges within municipal corporations, particularly delays in the submission of financial statements, taking issue with McKenzie’s suggestion that corporations were overstaffed.

At that time, Barnswell contended that restructuring had necessitated the engagement of temporary contractual staff, thereby contributing to administrative delays.

He stressed the critical advocacy role ALGAJ must play in addressing systemic inefficiencies.

“ALGAJ needs to collate the different issues impacting on the municipal corporations and lobby local authorities for improvement,” Barnswell said, adding that the organisation’s recent report failed to address pressing concerns that have long been circulated among stakeholders.

In its March newsletter, ALGAJ sought to clarify its ongoing advocacy efforts, particularly in light of chronic funding constraints affecting local governance. The organisation noted that the fiscal resources currently available to municipal corporations – through the Parochial Revenue Fund, property taxes, and complementary own-source revenues – remain insufficient to sustain critical works and ensure essential service delivery.

Maragh gave assurance that the issues raised would be considered seriously and addressed through the appropriate channels.

Barnswell also raised concerns regarding other ongoing local governance issues, noting that local representatives felt disrespected due to the continued absence of officials and reports from the parish’s health department.

May Pen Mayor Joel Williams acknowledged the concerns, and indicated that he would be requesting the presence of a senior representative at the corporation’s next sitting to address the issues raised.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com