Partying under the gun

The shooting of a teenage girl at an entertainment event early Monday morning has intensified concerns about the frequency of gun-related incidents at entertainment events, with several security lapses this month alone.

The victim, who police reports seen by The Gleaner suggest is 16 years old, was attending a party at Chocolate Hole in Junction, St Elizabeth, when she was shot by a male patron reportedly known to her. She remained hospitalised up to news time last night.

Police investigators report that the firearm used in this shooting was allegedly taken from a Jamaica Defence Force soldier.

The man, who is also well known to the police, reportedly fled the venue after the shooting.

It is unclear how the firearm was retrieved.

Several police officers and soldiers, who were at the party, have since been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Monday morning’s shooting is the latest in a string of firearm incidents which have unfolded at parties over the past three weeks.

It began on Good Friday in Jarrett Lane, eastern Kingston, where men were captured on video firing shots into the air in an apparent attempt to quell a dispute between women at a party.

Just over a week later, on April 12, a shooting at Big Wall post-carnival party in the Corporate Area further heightened national discussion around safety at public gatherings.

That incident, which left multiple persons injured, has led to charges being laid against vlogger Jhaedee ‘Jaii Frais’ Richards and producer Jahvel ‘Jahvy’ Morrison. They were charged on Friday and are to make court appearances this month.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, police carried out an operation at a party in the Mount James area of St Andrew.

More than 100 officers reportedly swooped down on the event, instructing patrons to lie face down while extensive searches were conducted.

TWO ARRESTED

Attendees reported being held in that position for over an hour as lawmen searched for illegal firearms and wanted individuals.

The event, which reportedly lacked a valid permit and was scheduled to feature dancehall artiste Skeng, had drawn a large, paying crowd.

Despite the surprise pre-dawn operation, a senior police source indicated that no illegal firearms or wanted persons were found. However, a small quantity of marijuana was reportedly seized, and two individuals, including a selector, were arrested.

The incident has drawn criticism from patrons, some of whom described the experience as distressing and excessive.

“Mi never go through nothing like that yet. Patrons dem, including myself, vex. Police dem were very disrespectful and not all were professional. Like, how can you command people to lay face down for hours while they check each patron one by one?” one attendee asked The Gleaner.

Several off-duty police officers and licensed firearm holders attending the event were also detained and questioned. At least one reportedly expressed dissatisfaction at being subjected to the same treatment.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures are now becoming more visible at other events.

At the popular Soca Moca party in the Corporate Area, The Gleaner understands that the organisers implemented stricter entry protocols, requiring even off-duty police officers and licensed firearm holders to secure their weapons before entering.

Law-enforcement sources suggest that increased operations and tighter security measures at events are likely to continue as investigations unfold and public concerns mount.

Following the Big Wall incident, the police said they would be arranging a series of meetings with party and event promoters to reinforce security and safety requirements as part of the issuing of permits.

The police also signalled that restrictions on firearms at entertainment venues are soon to be implemented.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com