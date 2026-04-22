Sheffield Primary readies for ‘National Moves Day’ with 2K walk/run

Western Bureau:

Students, teachers, parents and community members turned out in their numbers last Friday morning as Sheffield Primary School, in Westmoreland, hosted a 2K walk/run from the school’s playground to the Negril Golf Club.

The event formed part of the build-up to National School Moves Day, to be commemorated on Friday, with a renewed national focus on increasing physical activity among students and fostering healthier school environments.

Beyond the physical benefits, Sheffield Primary School Principal Dr Vinnett Malcolm emphasised its wider influence on students’ development.

“We are really grateful for the opportunity to participate in this, because not only does it help us to be fit, but it also supports cognitive development. And when students are fit and develop cognitively, their performance will increase,” she said.

Malcolm also noted improvements in student behaviour since the school became actively involved in Jamaica Moves, observing that students have become more disciplined. She credited several stakeholders for the event’s success, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Negril Fire Station and the police. “We’re very grateful to everyone who participated,” she added.

The event was spearheaded by grade-three teacher Nicola Cottrell, who served as coordinator and led the planning process with a small team around two weeks before the Easter holiday, Cottrell said, explaining that organising the walk required careful logistics and coordination with emergency services.

“The first thing we did was send letters to the fire station to get the ambulance on board in case of any emergency, and we also contacted the police station to let them know we would be hosting the event.”

To ensure safety and smooth movement, marshals were assigned to direct traffic and provide water for participants who needed it. Recognising the importance of recovery after physical activity, the organisers also prepared refreshments. “We had watermelon and oranges to give them back a little energy,” Cottrell said, noting that many students had arrived early without breakfast and would still be attending school afterwards.

DEEPLY REWARDING

While the experience proved demanding, she described it as deeply rewarding. “It was a team effort. Sometimes it got a little tedious and overwhelming, but the principal guided and encouraged me to keep pushing. I’m happy with the turnout — and I guess we’ll be doing this again next year.”

Members of Cottrell’s team included Jheaneil and Jheanelle Channer, Onyx Binns and Kalecia Beacher.

Although she had hoped for an even larger turnout, principal Malcolm said she was satisfied with the level of participation. “Based on this turnout, I expected a little more, but I’m pleased that students, community members and staff came out and took part in this move,” she said.

Gerald Miller, Westmoreland’s health-promotion officer, praised the school’s sustained commitment to Jamaica Moves. “Sheffield Primary is one of our Jamaica Moves in Schools institutions. They have been very supportive of the programme,” he said.

Miller explained that the 2K walk served as a precursor to National School Moves Day, under the theme “Every School Moving: Move Your Way, Every Day” supports the Jamaica Moves in Schools Programme and aims to increase awareness, encourage regular physical activity breaks, and integrate movement into school calendars.

He also highlighted the competitive element introduced this year, with schools submitting proposals for a chance to win prizes. “Each school was asked to submit a proposal outlining what they intend to do on the day. The first prize is $200,000,” he said.

The overarching goal, Miller stressed, is to curb non-communicable diseases by encouraging active lifestyles from an early age. “This is in keeping with our thrust to get children more active as a means of warding off these diseases. You are never too young to be affected by them.”

Orane Gardner, a regional physical-activity specialist, echoed these views, noting that schools across Westmoreland and the wider country have embraced a range of activities, from organised walks to sports-centred events. “This is really taking Jamaica by storm. Schools everywhere are doing their own activities,” he said.

He added that the western region recorded the highest participation levels, driven partly by incentives linked to the competition. The funds, he explained, are intended to benefit entire schools, whether through infrastructure repairs or investments in physical-activity resources , a welcome boost for institutions still recovering from Hurricane Melissa.

Similar initiatives were held across the parish, including a 5K walk hosted by Godfrey Stewart High School on Sunday and a tennis-focused activity day at Broughton Primary School last week.

For students, the challenge was real, though not without excitement. Grade-five student Deloris Bennett, who placed third, was candid in her assessment.

“It’s kind of tiring, but great,” she told The Gleaner, admitting that running and walking are not activities she does often, though she chose to run on the day. She recalled feeling exhausted while approaching the brow of the first hill at the Negril Golf Club but remained determined to finish.

Asked whether she would participate again, she responded without hesitation. “No,” she said, laughing. “I can’t work my body that hard.” She added that she had taken part without prior training, relying only on a thorough warm-up session led by fitness instructor Tajay Campbell.

Meanwhile, health promotion officers remain hopeful that such initiatives will continue to foster a culture of fitness, discipline and overall well-being among students. “We just want the children to be more active,” Miller said.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com