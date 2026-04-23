JCF to get more e-ticketing devices

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is to be provided with an additional 1,500 e-ticketing devices, bringing the total to 10,000 devices, placing the JCF closer to a full transition to digital ticketing.

Minister of National Security and Peace, Dr Horace Chang, made the disclosure as he opened the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“The police may be the most advanced agency in terms of digitisation in its policies to make it more efficient, and we are beginning to see the results,” Chang said.

The JCF also introduced the Ticket Information Management System (TIMS), which has significantly strengthened accountability in traffic enforcement.

“We have contributed to significant activity on the road because [of] the national coordinated roadblocks; [we] have seen this quarter one of the lowest in terms of fatal accidents on the road,” Chang said.

The Ministry is also strengthening the JamaicaEye national CCTV surveillance network by expanding the number of cameras to 3,000 over the medium term to enhance national coverage and real-time monitoring.

“We have acquired body-worn cameras, and they have been deployed, but deployment is decided by the Commissioner of Police. Body-worn cameras are part of modern police equipment, and the only persons who have the authority and the professional capacity to instruct where they should go is the Commissioner of Police and his team,” Chang said.

“No civil society organisation can tell us where to put them. That was what was damaging the police for years, everybody liked cowboy policing and donmanship and then tell police where to go. Cameras are good for transparency and accountability, and we will continue to acquire, and we have another thousand on order,” he added.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.