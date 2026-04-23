Party patrol

The Government has signalled a firmer stance against rising violence at entertainment events, with Deputy Prime Minister and National Security and Peace Minister Dr Horace Chang warning that criminals will not be allowed to hijack Jamaica’s party scene.

Making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Chang pointed to what he described as “emerging trends” in violent incidents at parties, while insisting that the authorities are moving decisively to contain the threat.

“We’re not going to allow criminals to disrupt our entertainment,” Chang said, adding that the country has reached a “tipping point” through sustained investment in policing, technology and human capital within the security forces.

He indicated that new operational measures will be implemented, particularly for large-scale events, where promoters may now be required to factor enhanced security arrangements into their planning.

Among those measures, Chang suggested, is the deployment of specialised police resources, including armoured vehicles, by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), as part of a broader strategy to safeguard patrons.

“The proper operations must be put in place to protect the event; we are not stopping them,” he said, noting that law enforcement will engage promoters ahead of major gatherings to ensure adequate security coverage.

The minister also underscored the role of intelligence-led policing, revealing that security forces often act pre-emptively to prevent planned attacks on events.

Referencing smaller events, Chang said that while such interventions are not always made public, they form a critical part of the police strategy.

“We know when they are about to damage somebody’s party… sometimes we stop them,” he noted, pointing as well to the role of social media in accelerating the spread of information linked to criminal activity.

His comments come against the backdrop of several recent violent incidents at parties, heightening public concern about safety within Jamaica’s entertainment spaces.

On April 12, multiple persons were shot during an event at Big Wall at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, an incident that sent shock waves through the party scene.

Before that, on Good Friday, another shooting at Jarrett Lane sparked widespread debate. More recently, in St Elizabeth, a female patron was left nursing gunshot wounds after being shot by another patron.

There have also been increased police interventions at events, including an operation in Mount James where law-enforcement personnel swooped down on a party amid security concerns.

These developments mirror concerns raised in a recent report by The Gleaner that pointed to a troubling pattern of violence disrupting entertainment activities across the island.

Chang maintained that while the Government is not seeking to stifle the entertainment industry, stricter enforcement and closer collaboration between promoters, the police and communities will be necessary to preserve public safety.

“We are working jointly with citizens, the police and other institutions to ensure peace and protect our people,” he said.

The minister’s remarks signal a likely shift towards tighter oversight of events, as the authorities move to balance Jamaica’s vibrant entertainment culture with growing security concerns.

Sheldon Cuff, promoteer of Big Chunes, told The Gleaner that security at the event scheduled for this weekend at Mas Camp will remain consistent with long-standing venue rules, despite recent discussions about enhanced measures.

Cuff explained that the venue operates under a strict no-firearm policy, which limits the use of certain security features.

“Mas Camp has always been a no-firearm zone based on their contractual rules, so firearms are not allowed on the property.”

He added that this restriction extends to the use of armoured vehicles within the venue.

“Because of that policy, we can’t have an armoured truck inside Mas Camp. That’s not permitted,” he said.

Cuff noted, however, that the event will still be guided by established security protocols familiar to patrons.

“For us, it’s business as usual. We strictly enforce a no-firearm, no-weapons policy.”

He said multiple layers of screening will be in place to ensure compliance.

“Everyone is checked before entering. We use metal detectors and other security measures to make sure patrons are properly screened,” Cuff told The Gleaner.

While the option of placing an armoured vehicle outside the venue was considered, Cuff said a final decision has not yet been made.

“We’ve looked at possibly having an armoured truck outside, since it wouldn’t be allowed inside, but we haven’t confirmed that.”

He also pointed to concerns raised by some patrons about using such facilities.

“Some patrons have expressed discomfort with leaving their firearms with armoured trucks, citing concerns about the handling of their property… . In some cases in the past, patrons said their ammunition had been switched out,” Cuff told The Gleaner.

He emphasised that the event will continue to follow all venue guidelines.

“We abide by the rules set by Mas Camp, and that includes maintaining a strict no-firearm, no-weapons environment.”

Another event promoter, Ibrahim Konteh, who is celebrating 10 years of hosting Strictly 2K on May 23, told The Gleaner that the event has always maintained a strict no-weapons policy.

“This is clearly communicated ahead of time through our social media platforms and visible signage at all entry points,” he said.

“We also provide practical solutions for patrons carrying licensed firearms, including secure on-site weapon storage for a nominal fee and the option to make prior arrangements, in line with FLA guidelines.”

Konteh said the safety and comfort of patrons is non-negotiable.

“As it relates to Minister Chang’s recent announcement, I welcome any measures aimed at making events safer and strengthening the Brand Jamaica product,” he told The Gleaner.

“What happened recently was unfortunate, and my heart goes out to those involved. There is a lesson in this for all of us in the industry.”

Konteh added that he hopes any new regulations introduced will be mindful of the financial burden already placed on event organisers.

“Between municipal fees and other operational costs, keeping events affordable for the public is already a significant challenge, and we would not want well-intentioned policies to price both promoters and patrons out of the experience,” he said.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com