StJMC cracks down on advertisers owing $30m

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) has begun intensifying enforcement measures to compel advertisers to settle outstanding billboard fees, which have gone unpaid despite earlier warnings. The measures, which have been in place since January, were reinforced this week.

The corporation is pursuing advertisers who collectively owe more than $30 million in unpaid fees and who, officials say, have ignored repeated requests to make arrangements to clear their debts.

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon, chairman of the StJMC, told The Gleaner that advertisers were previously served notices to settle their arrears, with the week of April 13 set as the final deadline for payment.

“We have 15 billboard companies with an outstanding sum of $30 million, and we served notices prior to last week, trying to reach to them and asking them to settle their balances, and we have not received any money since that time,” Vernon said. “We will be removing signs from the areas that they are now using, and if the sums are not recovered after a certain period of time, the next process will be to recover the sums through the court legally.”

He explained that the corporation had used multiple channels to contact the advertisers, including social media, phone calls and emails, but said the lack of visible enforcement may have contributed to their inaction.

“It was social media, phone calls, and emails that we used to reach out to them, so I do not believe that they have seen anything in the public space that would let them feel fearful of the fact that we are really serious about getting this thing sorted out,” Vernon said. “Now we are making a public appeal, and perhaps by the time we start to remove those signs, they will be able to settle their accounts.”

FORMAL NOTICE GIVEN

At the most recent monthly meeting of the StJMC, notice was formally given that enforcement efforts would be stepped up to ensure compliance with billboard regulations and fee payments.

Under Section 19 of the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations of 1978, where an advertisement is displayed without the required permission, or where the conditions of that permission have not been met, the local planning authority may issue an enforcement notice specifying the offending advertisement. The authority may then take action within a period of not less than 28 days, including the demolition or alteration of the sign.

Section 21 further provides that if such a notice is not obeyed within the stipulated period, the planning authority may take the necessary steps to enforce compliance and recover, through the local court, any reasonable expenses incurred.

Vernon noted that while the current situation involves multiple advertisers ignoring notices, such delinquency is not common.

“It happens from time to time, but it is not recurring. This time, it is not just about collecting money, but the demand on the municipal corporations to provide extensive services, even in light of Hurricane Melissa, has increased significantly, and we do not offer services without having the funding to do so ... we really would love for persons to be compliant, no matter what type of business you are doing or what level you are operating at,” he said.

He added that the corporation’s preference is voluntary compliance rather than enforcement.

“If you are an advertiser, we prefer that you pay your fees. We are simply asking them to be good corporate citizens and service their public accounts with the government so that we do not have to take enforcement action, but they leave us no choice at this point in time to remove the signs from the locations and free up those spaces for other persons who are serious about doing business and servicing their public account,” Vernon said.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com