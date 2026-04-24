Jaii Frais and Jahvy Ambassador each granted $1.5 million bail in Big Wall shooting incident

Popular podcaster Jaii Frais and music producer Jahvy Ambassador were both offered $1.5 million bail on firearm charges when they appeared in the Gun Court this morning in connection with a shooting incident at the carnival after party Big Wall earlier this month.

They were offered bail by Justice Natalie Hart Hines on conditions that they surrender their travel documents, report to the police three times weekly, and abide by a 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. curfew order.

They were also warned not to discuss the case on any podcast.

They are to go back to court on July 8.

The content creator, whose real name is Jhaedee Richards, was charged with wounding with intent, shooting with intent, and possession of a prohibited weapon last Friday.

Jhavy Ambassador, whose given name is Jahvel Morrison, was similarly charged last Friday with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The charges against the two stemmed from a shooting incident during the entertainment event on April 12 at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew, where three people were shot.

According to the police, about 9:30 p.m., a physical altercation developed between patrons at the event.

The dispute reportedly escalated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between two individuals.

In the aftermath, three people reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

They were transported to hospital for treatment.

Jaii Frais, who was said to be one of the injured persons, was later treated and released into police custody, while a third was hospitalised.

Further, the police reported that two firearms were seized in connection with the incident.

Morrison was also taken into custody.

Richards is represented by attorneys Isat Buchanan and D'ondre Buchanan, while King Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorneys Sayeed Bernard and Richard Lynch represent Morrison.

Tanesha Mundle

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