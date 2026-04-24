News April 24 2026 by Sashana Small/Staff Reporter

J’can farm worker wins US labour case over delayed recall

2 min read

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A Jamaican farm worker who said his recall to a New York farm was delayed in 2024 after he supported union activity has won his case before the New York State Public Employment Relations Board (PERB). Owen Salmon brought the complaint against Wafler Farms with the backing of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW), which filed initial unfair labour practice charges in July 2023 and added him in one of several later amendments.

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