PRISON FOR DEVELOPER

A Supreme Court judge has ordered the arrest of developer Andre De La Motta after he repeatedly defied court orders in a dispute with a retired American couple who paid more than $64 million to build their dream home in St Thomas but left the project largely unfinished. Justice Althea Jarrett last month ruled that De La Motta be taken into custody and imprisoned for six weeks at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, or another suitable facility, or until he purges his contempt of court.