News April 26 2026 by Kimone Francis - Senior Staff Reporter

NSWMA hiring row sparks two-year tension between senior officials

3 min read

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National Solid Waste Management Authority’s head offices on Half Way Tree Road in St Andrew.

An “irregular” recruitment exercise at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has triggered a two-year impasse between the entity’s executive director and its internal audit manager, creating a “hostile” working environment. The conclusion was reached by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s chief internal auditor, following a complaint that the outcome of a selection process to fill an assistant auditor position was altered in favour of a candidate who was outscored by another.

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