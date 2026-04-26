NSWMA hiring row sparks two-year tension between senior officials

An “irregular” recruitment exercise at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has triggered a two-year impasse between the entity’s executive director and its internal audit manager, creating a “hostile” working environment. The conclusion was reached by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s chief internal auditor, following a complaint that the outcome of a selection process to fill an assistant auditor position was altered in favour of a candidate who was outscored by another.