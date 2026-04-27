Broughton students help to build new tennis court, spark excitement for sport

Excitement is building at Broughton Primary School in Westmoreland following the completion of a newly marked tennis court – an initiative aimed at boosting physical activity and introducing students to a new sport.

The project, led by tennis player Kevin Simms in collaboration with Westmoreland Health Education and Promotion Officer Gerald Miller, is already making an impact. Students are not only learning the game but also played a role in preparing the court itself.

Simms described the experience as meaningful for both himself and the students.

“So here at Broughton Primary School we have completed the tennis court. Some of the kids actually helped to paint some of the lines, which made it even more special – that they had their hands in it, got their hands dirty. Going forward, we’d like to start with once a week as part of school activities, and then hopefully we can increase the frequency of play,” he said.

According to Simms, the initiative is only the beginning of a longer process to develop young players and build a sustainable programme.

“You start the programme first at the school. But for you to have competition, you have to prepare players for competition. They have to learn the game. So the first step would be to start... It just takes time to develop the skills,” he explained.

Beyond introducing the sport, Simms noted a strong educational component, pointing out that many students were unfamiliar with the structure of a tennis court before participating.

“Yesterday, even though they helped me to paint, they had seen some of the lines on the court while we were making it, but they didn’t know what the lines were for. So when I went there, I explained the names of the lines and what they’re for,” he said.

He added that the decision to establish the court at Broughton Primary was largely influenced by the available space.

“One of the reasons was because they have the space. I went there, I saw the space, and the idea came to me... I realised it could actually fit a full-length tennis court,” he shared.

While optimistic about the programme’s future, Simms acknowledged that expanding similar initiatives to other schools will require financial support.

NEED FUNDING

“We’re trying to spread it to other schools… and of course, we’re going to need funding ... it’s quite expensive ... you need some sponsors,” he said, noting that limited access to tennis courts across Jamaica remains a challenge.

“The access to courts in Jamaica is one of the reasons why this sport is not doing as much as it should, because most of the tennis courts are in hotels… so a lot of people don’t have access,” he added.

Despite these challenges, the initiative has already received support from donors, with Simms highlighting recent contributions of equipment to assist students.

At the school level, Principal Marva Davis Clarke expressed strong enthusiasm about the project, emphasising both its educational and developmental value.

“It’s an awesome initiative. I’m so excited,” she said.

She commended the efforts of both Simms and Miller, noting the importance of student involvement throughout the process.

“Commendations must go out to Mr Simms and Mr Miller. They put a lot of hard work into it, and what was so interesting is that the students participated,” Clarke stated.

According to the principal, the hands-on experience provided lessons beyond the classroom.

“They learned measurement, they learned hard work, they learned painting,” she said.

Clarke believes the initiative will play a key role in student development, particularly in the aftermath of recent challenges faced by the community.

“I think this is going to take off in this area, especially after Melissa. The children will get to move, they’ll learn a new skill, a new sport,” she added.

She also noted that the project has the potential to raise the school’s profile.

“This will highlight Broughton Primary School. Excitement is just a small word to describe the feeling here at Broughton Primary,” Clarke said.

For Miller, the project represents a significant milestone under the Jamaica Moves programme, which promotes healthier lifestyles through increased physical activity.

“I am excited to be a part of this initiative for Broughton Primary… it has been long in coming,” he said.

Miller explained that collaboration with Simms was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

“It has been a while since Mr Kevin Simms agreed, after I approached him, to assist in helping to mark that multipurpose court… and we have worked very closely to have this project completed,” he noted.

He highlighted the broader impact the initiative could have – not just for Broughton Primary, but for other schools across the parish.

“This is an initiative that will entice students to be more engaged in physical activities, and it now has the potential to get other schools involved… through competitions,” Miller said.

ONGOING SUPPORT

He added that Simms has committed to ongoing support through coaching and capacity-building.

“Mr Simms has agreed to provide coaching for the students… to build the capacity of the teachers and the students… so we can have competitive sports in lawn tennis in Westmoreland,” he explained.

Miller also praised Simms’ dedication to youth development.

“I refer to him as a humanitarian… he has taken the time out to assist and use his resources, as well as bring in other persons who would have helped,” he said.

Describing the launch as a success, Miller pointed to the enthusiasm displayed by the students.

“Today was a spectacular day ... and you would have seen how active the children were and how enthused they were about it,” he shared.

The excitement surrounding the new facility is perhaps most evident in the voices of the students themselves, many of whom are experiencing lawn tennis for the first time.

“I am really and truly happy that my school now has a lawn tennis court ... we hope as we go on with this new sport we will get better and better every day,” one student said.

Another shared, “At first I was very nervous and scared to play, but as I practised, I began to love the sport.”

Students also took pride in helping to create the space.

“I feel very happy that I got to help paint the new court ... and I would love to play tennis frequently because it is a very fun sport,” one student added.

For others, the experience has sparked determination.

“After I finish all my PEP exams I will be there all afternoon trying to hit the ball to get better and better,” another said.

Meanwhile, Miller, Simms and Clarke remain optimistic about its long-term impact on student development and well-being.

“We just want the children to be more active,” Miller said.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com