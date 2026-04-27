From market to mayhem

Annotto Bay, St Mary:

Inadequate parking – further compounded by higglers peddling their produce in the streets and along corridors, blocking entrances to commercial entities – is one of the chronic problems plaguing the town of Annotto Bay in St Mary.

The situation is now seemingly nearing crisis level, as political representatives move to address the worsening issues of traffic congestion, illegal vending, and limited parking space.

As a result of the ongoing challenges, St Mary Southeast Member of Parliament Christopher Brown is appealing to the St Mary Municipal Corporation for urgent and coordinated intervention.

“For some time now, I have been in active dialogue with the mayor (Fitzroy Wilson) and the municipal corporation regarding the growing challenges, particularly as they relate to the market and the severe lack of adequate parking,” Brown said.

“At present, there is no designated public parking facility within the town. As a result, motorists are forced to park along both sides of the main thoroughfares, including on bridges and other critical access points. This has created significant congestion, impeded the free movement of pedestrians, and raised serious safety concerns for schoolchildren and the elderly,” he added.

The chronic problems facing Annotto Bay are also being fuelled by market vendors who have refused to use the market – renovated at a cost of approximately $14 million last year – and have instead taken to the streets to sell their produce.

RESTORATION OF LAW AND ORDER

Business operators, vendors, transport providers, and residents are among those calling on the authorities for a full restoration of law and order.

“The entrance to my restaurant is blocked every day by higglers plying their wares. As a result, my customers are unable to walk freely into the building. They also have to endure cursing and threats from vendors,” said one business operator, who gave his name only as Tony.

A store operator who sells clothing, utensils, shoes, and electrical appliances also expressed concern that the situation could escalate if it is not addressed promptly.

“It’s like a time bomb ticking away, and tensions are high among shoppers and vendors. The frequent verbal clashes are just the first step, and I am fearful that one day things will really explode – resulting in someone getting hurt,” said Marcia English.

Against this background, Brown said he has formally requested that the mayor convene an urgent stakeholder meeting, bringing together all relevant parties – including business representatives, transport operators, municipal officials, and citizen groups – to develop a clear and actionable plan.

editorial@gleanerjm.com