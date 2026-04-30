A blessing for Anna-Olivia

The family of seven-month-old Anna-Olivia Gardener has expressed relief and joy after the child, who is affected by Trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome), was given a new start date of May 11 to begin early stimulation.

In January, Anna-Olivia had been assigned a December 2027 start date for treatment at the Kingston-based, government-run Early Stimulation Programme (ESP), an almost two-year wait. Early stimulation of the brain is a critical part of development for infants affected in the way Anna-Olivia is.

However, following a Gleaner article in March, Trisomy Awareness Month, which highlighted the lengthy waiting period, the child’s mother, Natalia Whyte-Gardener, was contacted and offered an earlier appointment.

“I’m rather happy that Anna has an appointment for May 11 for occupational therapy. Thank you,” said Whyte-Gardener, who lives in Trelawny.

She expressed delight at the development and gratitude for the outpouring of public support. She also noted that a GoFundMe page has been established to help cover the cost of healthcare for the child, who attends between two and three appointments each week.

“We took Anna to the eye doctor since we last spoke; she should be wearing glasses real soon, even as we await word from Cornwall (Regional Hospital) about a surgery,” Whyte-Gardener said.

“But Anna is happy, Anna is thriving, she is doing her physical therapy; she’s able to hold objects, she’s trying to hold up her neck, so we’re absolutely, absolutely proud. She is rolling over and laughing, great milestones. We remain hopeful. We’re grateful for all of those who would have sent us messages, who have left comments under her last post, breathing life into Anna; we’re truly grateful for that.”

GRATEFUL FOR CONTRIBUTION

Regarding the GoFundMe effort, she said some people have already contributed.

“Financially, it’s a lot juggling two to three appointments each, so we are happy and grateful for those who have contributed and those who will contribute in the future. Thank you.”

Trisomy is not widely recognised in Jamaica, though mention of Down syndrome (sometimes referred to as Down’s syndrome) is immediately understood.

Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, is one of several trisomy conditions. Other more common forms include Edwards syndrome (Trisomy 18) and Patau syndrome. There are also less common variants, such as mosaic trisomy and sex chromosome trisomy.

Trisomy is an unpreventable genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra copy of a chromosome – meaning affected individuals have 47 chromosomes instead of the usual 46.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com