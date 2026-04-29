Policeman and electrician killed in St Thomas crash

A police constable is one of two men who died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Seaforth main road, in St Thomas Tuesday night.

The two deceased men have been identified as 25-year-old Keron Kellyman, a police constable attached to the Highway Patrol Division in St Thomas, and Dwight Robinson, a 31-year-old electrician from White Hall district in the parish.

The fatal crash occurred approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police reports indicate that the constable's vehicle, a Toyota Isis, was travelling from Morant Bay toward Seaforth, while a Honda Accord was proceeding in the opposite direction. Near the entrance to the Wyatt Housing Scheme, the driver of the Honda Accord reportedly swerved to avoid a pothole, causing the vehicle to cross into the path of the constable's vehicle.

This resulted in a head-on collision and the policeman's car overturned and landed in a gully on the right side of the roadway.

Kellyman sustained severe facial trauma and was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. The second deceased, Robinson, a 31-year-old, sustained a significant laceration extending from his upper forehead to his chin and right ear. He was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Two additional persons in the Toyota Isis sustained serious injuries and are currently in stable condition at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Two others who were in the Honda Accord also suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing surgery at the same facility. Their condition is not considered life threatening.

- Sashana Small

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