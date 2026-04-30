Broadcaster Daniel Thompson has died

Radio Jamaica has announced the death of broadcaster Daniel Thompson.

It says Thompson served Radio Jamaica for 28 years, working across every time slot on the station.

He also had his own show on Radio Jamaica.

His most recent assignment was providing continuity on the station’s call-in programme, Hotline. He was also well known for the “X and Y” feature alongside Emily Shields.

Daniel was also one of Radio Jamaica’s newsreaders.

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