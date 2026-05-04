Illegal firearm seized in early-morning operation in St Andrew

A firearm was seized by police during an operation Monday morning in Donmair Common, Kingston 19, after a man fled leaving the weapon behind.

Reports are that about 2:05 a.m., members of the St Andrew North Police Division were on foot patrol in the community when they approached a man who ran off.

During the pursuit, the individual reportedly discarded an object, which was later retrieved by the police.

The item was identified as a gold and black Taurus nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition.

Despite a chase by the lawmen, the suspect reportedly managed to escape in the area.

The St Andrew North Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

The seizure marks the 10th illegal firearm taken off the streets so far this year in the St Andrew North police division, as law enforcement continues efforts to reduce illegal weapons and violent crime.

Persons with information that can assist investigators are being urged to contact the Constant Spring Police Station at 876-924-1421, the Police Emergency number at 119, or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.