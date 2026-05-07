Cops seek four men following stabbing in Cassava Piece

Police are searching for four men in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at Glen Drive in Cassava Piece, St Andrew, on Wednesday evening.

Reports are that about 7:15 p.m., a 40-year-old construction labourer was attacked by a group of men armed with guns and knives at premises in the community.

During the incident, the man reportedly received stab wounds to the abdomen and sustained bruises to other parts of his body.

He was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Investigators have identified the men being sought as Daniel Wilson, otherwise called “Dan Man”; Jaheem Smith, otherwise called “Jah Jah”; Tajay Brown, otherwise called “Mad Dog”; and another man known only as “Punochio”, all of addresses in the Glen Drive area of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8.

The Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is probing the incident and is urging the men to turn themselves in to investigators immediately.

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