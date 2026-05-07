Earth Today | EFJ, CEPF support forest communities 

FOREST-DEPENDENT communities are receiving recovery assistance through the provision of targeted support to strengthen local forest management committees (LFMCs), following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

The intervention forms a part of the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund’s broader capacity-building programme being implemented by the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ) and which is aimed at enhancing the governance, operational capacity, and policy framework of LFMCs.

The initiative has assumed greater urgency, addressing immediate recovery needs while reinforcing long-term resilience. Five LFMCs, which were among the hardest hit by the storm, are now benefiting from a $2-million support package facilitated by the EFJ. The assistance includes the provision of essential equipment to clear fallen trees and debris, enabling communities to regain access to forest areas essential to their livelihoods.

During a recent handover, the EFJ, working with the Forestry Department, presented five chainsaws along with oil, gas containers, gloves, and other safety gear. The equipment was formally handed over to the Forestry Department on behalf of the LFMCs.

“When we visited the LFMCs after Hurricane Melissa, we realised that undertaking the required clean-up would be difficult. We therefore did some reallocation of the budget under the CEPF project to help them recover,” noted Charmine Webber, EFJ programme officer for the CEPF project.

“We thought that these tools were necessary to help them continue their work and regain full access to the forest, which contributes to their livelihood. They also received financial support to help them rebuild damaged houses and the LFMC offices,” she added.

The Forestry Department has welcomed the intervention.

“This is a very, very important donation to the LFMCs ... EFJ has been critical in helping the LFMCs fulfil their mandate of co-managing their forest resources for the betterment of Jamaica. We are very thankful …” said Alex Foote, rural sociologist with the Forestry Department.

LFMCs play a vital role in Jamaica’s environmental landscape, serving as stewards of forest resources while supporting local economic activities such as farming and eco-tourism.