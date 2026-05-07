Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew, man arrested

Members of the St Andrew North Police seized an illegal firearm and ammunition during an early morning operation in Havendale, St Andrew, on Thursday.

Reports are that about 5 a.m. members of the St Andrew North Division, with support from other police divisions, carried out an operation at a premises along Border Avenue in Kingston 19.

During the operation, the lawmen reportedly discovered a Glock 19 pistol loaded with eight nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure and taken into custody at the Constant Spring Police Station.

The St Andrew North Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is investigating.

The seizure brings to 12 the number of illegal firearms recovered in the St Andrew North Police Division since the start of the year.

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