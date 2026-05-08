INDECOM probing shooting by police along Constant Spring Road

Police are probing a reported incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a lawman at the intersection of Constant Spring and Shortwood roads in St Andrew.

It is understood that a motorcyclist who aroused the suspicion of the police was signalled to stop, but allegedly advanced towards the officer, hitting him with the motorcycle.

The policeman reportedly opened fire in the direction of the motorcyclist, injuring him.

The injured man did not stop, however he reportedly turned up at hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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