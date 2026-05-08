Security increased at Stella Maris Prep following disturbing viral video

Following a disturbing video circulating on social media showing a masked gunman threatening to kill students and teachers affiliated with Stella Maris Preparatory School, the institution says several enhanced security measures have been implemented to protect members of the school community.

In an email sent to parents and guardians on Friday afternoon at 3:44 p.m., Principal Sister Mary Joseph said consultations were held with members of the Constant Spring Police, officers from the Community Safety and Security Branch and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dennis Brooks, Senior Communications Strategist at the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The principal said the school’s board chairman, Emile Lafayette, directed that a series of precautionary measures be introduced effective Monday, May 11.

Among the measures announced are an increase in the number of security guards from two to four, as well as increased police presence during morning drop-off hours between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and afternoon pick-up between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The school also disclosed that response teams from private security company King Alarm will conduct staggered armed patrols throughout the day to maintain round-the-clock security coverage.

Sister Mary Joseph said staff members were left shaken by the contents of the threatening video, adding that personnel from the Victim Services Branch of the Ministry of Justice will visit the institution on Monday to provide counselling support to teachers and students in need.

The principal urged parents to cooperate with the new security arrangements by ensuring children are picked up promptly after school and by avoiding sending unfamiliar persons onto the compound to collect students.

According to the email, only known individuals will be granted access to the school and classrooms.

Parents who need to send a new driver or pick-up person are being asked to provide identification details to the class teacher and security personnel beforehand.

The school also announced that upper school students should be dropped off at the gate, while parents of lower school students may escort children to their classrooms.

The administration noted that attendance was significantly affected on Friday as many parents kept children home due to fear stemming from the threat.

“Only a small number of students attended school today, understandably so, as parents are indeed frightened by this threat,” the email stated.

Despite the concerns, the school said regular classes are expected to resume on Monday, May 11, and noted that a strong security presence will remain in place for at least the next two weeks as investigations continue.

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