Clarendon records decline in returning residents as safety concerns loom

Recent data from a study undertaken by the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC), reveals a sobering trend,the once-robust influx of overseas residents returning to retire in the parish is facing a significant downturn, largely driven by persistent concerns over crime and personal safety.

Jean Lowrie-Chin, founder and executive chairman of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), told The Gleaner that the issue is not unique to the central parish, but is a general concern among retirees.

A comprehensive study involving 161 participants, conducted as part of the integration of migration into the Clarendon Local Sustainable Development Plan (CLSDP), highlights a shifting demographic landscape in the parish. While Clarendon historically served as a primary destination for the diaspora—recording 12,148 returning residents in 2011—local authorities are now reporting a decline in interest in resettlement among those living in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The impact of these safety concerns is most visible in the dwindling numbers of local support groups. The Clarendon Association of Returning Residents, which once boasted approximately 100 members, has seen active participation plummet to fewer than 20.

This retreat from community life is also reflected among involuntary returnees—those deported back to Jamaica—who face a different, but equally challenging reality. Though specific parish data is still emerging, national figures show that nearly half of all involuntary returnees reside in rural areas such as Clarendon, where they often encounter stigma, discrimination, and, in some cases, violence, further complicating the parish’s social fabric.

Despite some statistical improvements in parts of the parish, concerns about safety remain a key factor influencing migration and return decisions.

Up to May 2, Clarendon recorded a total of 14 murders, the same figure reported for the corresponding period in 2025. Over the same period, 11 shooting incidents were recorded, reflecting a 21 per cent decline compared to the 2025 corresponding period.

In terms of property crime, break-ins fell significantly, with 45 incidents recorded in 2025 compared to 23 in 2026, signaling a notable reduction in that category.

At the national level, Jamaica recorded 238 murders over the corresponding period in 2025, compared to 184 in 2026, indicating an overall downward trend in violent crime.

However, despite these improvements, perceptions of insecurity continue to influence the decisions of returning residents, particularly retirees weighing relocation.

While the return of older residents slows, the exit of younger, working-age Clarendonians continues at a steady pace. In a single year, the parish recorded the emigration of 2,101 individuals, with 58 per cent of those departures motivated by a search for employment. Stakeholders cite this loss of youth and skilled labour as a major hurdle to the parish’s long-term human capital development and economic growth.

In response to these findings, the municipal corporation has outlined several strategic objectives aimed at stabilising the community. Key among these are strengthening safety measures, improving reintegration support, and expanding services for vulnerable groups.

Physical and urban planner for the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Horane Stewart, noted that the approach is designed to shift policy-making away from anecdotal evidence and toward a more structured framework.

“The goal is to move beyond anecdotal evidence toward an evidence-based policy-making system that can protect both those who stay and those who choose to come home,” Stewart said.

On the question of safety concerns, Lowrie-Chin noted that this remains a persistent worry among retirees, prompting engagement with key stakeholders.

Citing the safety concerns as a general concern, Lowrie-Chin told The Gleaner that CCRP has engaged and held forums with key stakeholders including the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, to boost confidence among retirees.

She added that such initiatives are aimed at strengthening trust and improving coordination around safety and emergency response systems for returning residents.

While the study showed that returning residents faced some degree of marginalisation in certain sections of Clarendon, particularly in relation to employment, Lowrie-Chin noted that employers are increasingly recognising the value of retirees.

“We have queries from employers about hiring our members. We also had a four-week campaign with [a company] in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, because they wanted to get some of our members to be supervisors at their BPO centres, so I think employers are discovering that we have a ton of experience and high ethics among our seniors,” Lowrie-Chin told The Gleaner.

She further explained that efforts are under way to integrate retirees more systematically into the labour market, as interest from employers continues to grow.

Even as policymakers lean into data-driven solutions, for Clarendon stakeholders, the challenge is no longer just attracting returnees, but convincing them that home still offers stability, opportunity and a future worth investing in.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com

Caption: Physical and urban planner Horane Stewart, of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, delivers a presentation on migration during the recent handover ceremony for the Clarendon Local Sustainable Development Plan.