NWC proposes meeting with St James community over water supply problems

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will meet with residents of McGhie Top in Salt Spring, St James, as concerns persist over ongoing disruptions to water supply in the community.

The state entity said it has written to the area’s Community Development Committee proposing a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues affecting residents and provide updates on efforts to improve service reliability.

The commission said several operational and infrastructure interventions funded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) have already been undertaken in recent months to stabilise the system and improve water distribution in affected communities.

According to the NWC, the works are being complemented by efforts to replace damaged pump equipment serving the area.

"These activities are being complemented by NWC works to replace damaged pump equipment serving the area. While there was a temporary adjustment to active pipe-laying works due to technical challenges, the project remains on track for completion," it said in a statement on Friday.

Representatives from the NWC and JSIF conducted a joint site visit on Wednesday and the commission said current assessments indicate that outstanding project works should be completed by May 31, with improved system operations expected by early June.

Among the activities now under way are the installation of a new pipeline from the pump station to the tank to improve filling operations, completion of outstanding JSIF works, and the assembly and reinstallation of replacement pump equipment within the next two to three weeks.

The NWC also said assessments are being carried out in sections of the community experiencing inadequate supply, with corrective measures to follow where necessary.

In the meantime, the commission said weekly trucked water deliveries will continue on Thursdays until normal pumping operations resume.

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