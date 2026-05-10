14-year-old charged after CCTV captures alleged purse theft at St Andrew bar

A 14-year-old student of a Mavis Bank, St Andrew has been charged with simple larceny following the theft of a purse from a business establishment in the community last month.

Reports are that about 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, the complainant was seated at her business establishment, Sugar Lounge Bar and Lawn, when the teen entered the premises and sat down.

The complainant reportedly left briefly to use the bathroom and, upon returning, discovered that her purse was missing from her bag.

The matter was later reviewed on the establishment’s CCTV system, which allegedly showed the teen in possession of the purse.

The stolen items reportedly included the complainant’s National Identification card, TRN, NIS card, and $5,000.

On Saturday, the teen was apprehended and cautioned in the presence of his mother and later charged with simple larceny.

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