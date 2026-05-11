Trump taps former news anchor Kari Lake to be US ambassador to Jamaica

United States President Donald Trump has nominated politician and former television news anchor Kari Lake of Arizona to serve as the country's next ambassador to Jamaica, the White House announced on Monday.

Lake’s nomination now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers will review and vote on her confirmation before she can formally assume the post.

If confirmed, Lake would replace former ambassador Nick Perry, whose term ended in January 2025, the same month Trump began his second non-consecutive term in office.

The US Embassy in Kingston is currently being led by Chargé d’Affaires Scott Renner, a career diplomat who has served in the US Department of State since 1997 and assumed leadership of the mission in the absence of a confirmed ambassador.

Lake is a former television news anchor who worked in broadcast journalism for more than two decades before entering politics. Lake later became a a Republican candidate in the US state of Arizona, gaining national prominence through her campaigns for statewide office.

She currently serves in the Trump administration as a senior adviser at the United States Agency for Global Media, which oversees all civilian international broadcasters and provides news to regions with restricted media freedom. It operates networks such as Voice of America.

The nomination comes at a time of heightened regional uncertainty, as Caribbean governments, including Jamaica's, navigate shifting US foreign policy priorities under President Trump.

This includes US pressure to reassess certain partnerships and programmes, alongside scrutiny of China’s role in financing major infrastructure projects in the region within the context of wider US-China geopolitical competition.

In March, Jamaica controversially ended its 50-year-old medical cooperation prorgamme with Cuba and is now grappling with filling key specialists gaps in the public health system. Trump's oil blockade of the Cuba and calls for regime change in the communist nation has also exposed fractures in CARICOM.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness warned in January that Jamaica must prioritise economic independence and strategic statecraft in what he described as a “new era of diplomacy” and shifting geopolitics.

The United States is Jamaica’s main trading partner, accounting for around 40 percent of total trade in 2024, according to the US International Trade Administration. It said US goods exports to Jamaica totaled approximately US$2.8 billion. It's also a major source market for tourists.

"Jamaica remains attractive to US exporters due to its geographic proximity and strategic shipping access; its sizeable English-speaking market; strong commercial and cultural ties; and gradual improvement in the business climate," it said in an assessment on its website.

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