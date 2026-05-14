Jamaica to roll out 95 new greenhouses in climate resilience drive

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister Floyd Green says the Government has allocated $800 million to construct 95 greenhouses across four parishes before the end of 2026.

Of the 95 greenhouses, 40 will be established in Mocho, Clarendon; 20 in Water Valley and 15 in Black Stone Edge in St. Ann; 10 in Lancaster, Manchester, and 10 in Damhead, St Catherine.

In his Sectoral Debate presentation on Wednesday, Green noted that protected agriculture is critical in building resilience in the climate-vulnerable sector, and as such, the Government has embarked on the “largest outlay of protected agriculture structures in our history”.

Additionally, the greenhouse cluster in Content, Manchester, will be transformed into a protected agricultural zone complete with storage and a new farm road, the Green said.

He noted that under the US$50-million Green Climate Fund (GCF) ADAPT Jamaica project, a series of greenhouses will be designed and built to withstand Category Five hurricanes.

“It's one of the hallmarks of the project. We're going to be designing greenhouses fit for purpose for our reality, and we're going to be spending over $1.5 billion over the next five years to roll out those greenhouses,” he pointed out.

The aim of the GCF project is to enhance climate resilience for approximately 700,000 vulnerable farmers across central parishes over the next five years.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.