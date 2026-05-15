10-year food plan drafted with FAO help, says Green

Jamaica, with the help of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), has completed the draft for a 10-year National Agricultural Development Plan, Grow Forward, that will now seek feedback from stakeholders before finalisation.

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green presented the draft plan to Parliament as he made his contribution to the Sectoral Debate on Wednesday, saying he expects it to be tabled for approval by the second quarter of this financial year.

Green also announced the Government’s plan to construct 95 greenhouses across four parishes by the end of this calendar year.

Green disclosed that Jamaica’s food production last year was the second highest on record, and surpassed 2024’s production level by more than five per cent.

Green said the plan focuses on four main thematic areas, which includes resilient, sustainable and efficient production systems; competitive and innovative agri-businesses and value chains; efficient agricultural trade; and food security and nutrition.

While work continues to finalise the plan, Green indicated that food production was positive, with last year’s figure surpassing the previous year.

“In 2025, Jamaica’s domestic crop sector produced 811,244 tonnes, representing a 5.7 per cent increase over 2024 and the second highest level of output on record,” Green disclosed. “This performance is particularly significant when considered against the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which reduced the fourth quarter’s output by 22.1 per cent.”

He added: “In other words, a year after Hurricane Beryl, our Agriculture sector had rebounded so strongly that even with the impact of Melissa, we hit our second-highest production numbers ever. This is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our farmers, but also to the fact that this Government has been building a more resilient agriculture sector through strategic investments over the last 10 years.”

He said Hurricane Melissa now stands on record as the most catastrophic weather event in the history of Jamaica’s agriculture sector, resulting in $36.12 billion in damages. The World Bank later estimated the overall impact and its multiplier effects to the sector to be over $60 billion.

However, after Hurricane Melissa, things quickly got back on track as far as food production was concerned, with the government providing financial and other forms of support to the farming community.

According to Green: “Within a week we were able to restore 75 per cent of our irrigation customers through bac, up power generation, and over 90 per cent within a month providing water to our customers for four months free of cost, an investment of approximately $30 million; Providing free land preparation through RADA and Agro Investment, preparing 2,300 hectares at a value of J$80 million;

Direct support to was also provided to specific crop lines including seeds, fertiliser, chemicals.

Additionally, $150 million was provided to support livestock production, to include broilers, pigs and small ruminants.

Another $150 million was provided for protected agriculture for the rehabilitation and construction of over 500,000 square feet of production and nursery houses, which are currently being distributed, and $150 million for tools and equipment distributed under the Ministry’s recovery programme.

And following the destruction of thousands of fruit trees, efforts have been redoubled under the National Fruit Tree Crop Programme to establish 3,000 acres of orchard crops by 2035, focused mainly on ackee, breadfruit, mango, coconut, and avocado.

Turning to Grow Forward, Green spoke about plan to build almost a hundred green houses.

“Madam Speaker, as we grow forward in building resilience, protected agriculture is a fundamental part of our strategy. Today I inform the nation that we are embarking on the largest outlay of protected agriculture structures in our history.

This Government is spending over $800 million dollars, constructing 95 greenhouses across four parishes before the end of this calendar year: Mocho, Clarendon – 40 greenhouses; Lancaster in South Manchester – 10 greenhouses; Water Valley, St Ann – 20 greenhouses; Damhead in St Catherine – 10 greenhouses; Blackstone Edge, St Ann – 15 greenhouses.”

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com