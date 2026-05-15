Business and philanthropy giant Dennis Lalor dies

Prime Minister Dr Holness has led tributes to businessman and philanthropist Dennis Lalor following his death, describing him as a “visionary businessman” whose contributions helped shape Jamaica’s private sector and national development.

In a statement posted on social media platform X on Thursday, Holness said Lalor’s passing on Wednesday night represented “a significant loss to the nation”.

“I join the business community and the wider Jamaican public in mourning the passing of the Honourable Dennis Lalor, OJ, former President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and Founder and Chairman of the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Group,” the prime minister said.

“Dennis Lalor was a visionary businessman whose leadership, innovation, and commitment to national development was instrumental across Jamaica’s private sector,” Holness added.

The prime minister said Lalor made a “lasting contribution to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership” through his work in the insurance industry and his service to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Lalor founded ICWI Group and built it into one of the Caribbean’s major financial institutions, with operations across Jamaica and the wider region.

His journey in insurance began in the 1950s after he was mentored by insurance executive Lister Mair. In 1958, Lalor became one of the first two West Indians to earn the Associateship of the Chartered Insurance Institute qualification.

He later assumed leadership of the business interests associated with Mair following his mentor’s death before establishing his own insurance enterprise.

Lalor also played a major role in Jamaica’s business and public policy landscape over several decades.

He served as president of the PSOJ between 1990 and 1992 during a period of major economic liberalisation in Jamaica and was involved in regional investment initiatives, including the formation of the Caribbean Investment Fund alongside CARICOM heads of government in 1993.

Beyond business, Lalor was widely recognised for his involvement in philanthropy, education and sports administration.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the University of the West Indies Development and Endowment Fund following the devastation caused by Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. The fund has since contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to the development of the university and support for students.

Lalor also served in senior roles across several national organisations, including chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission and the Jamaica Racing Commission.

An accomplished polo player and former captain of Jamaica Polo, he also served as president of the Jamaica Polo Association and the Kingston Polo Club.

He was inducted into Jamaica’s Hall of Fame of Thoroughbred Racing in 1989 and received multiple national and civic awards over his lifetime, including the Order of Jamaica in 1994, one of Jamaica's highest honours.

Lalor was also credited with helping to improve literacy among jockeys in Jamaica through reforms introduced during his involvement in horse racing administration. According to a 2019 interview published by The Gleaner, he pushed for jockeys to attain minimum educational standards before being allowed to compete professionally.

He also served on numerous philanthropic and international boards, including the Council on Foundations and United Way.

editorial@gleanerjm.com