Business exec convicted of assaulting man with metal pipe

Business executive Alpha Smith was yesterday found guilty of assault occasioning grievious bodily harm, bringing to an end a four-year court case arising from an incident involving a United States citizen.

The incident occurred in the Orange Grove community of Kingston 8.

Parish Judge Leighton Morris handed down the guilty verdict in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court following the judge-alone trial.

The matter, which dates back to Wednesday, March 30, 2022, reportedly went through mediation efforts before eventually proceeding to trial after no settlement could be reached between the parties.

According to the complainant, the altercation reportedly began after Smith believed that an expletive had been directed at his fiancée.

The court heard that the complainant was struck across his shoulder with a metal pipe during the confrontation, resulting in injuries.

Smith, the general manager of a popular retail store in St Andrew, was represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, while the prosecution was conducted by attorney-at-law Douglas Thompson under a fiat obtained from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, allowing private counsel to associate themselves with the prosecution.

Speaking after the ruling, Thompson said the case had gone through several stages over the years before culminating in Thursday’s conviction.

Thompson also praised the handling of the case by Judge Morris, describing his summation as one of the most detailed he had heard in a parish court matter.

“The judge went through every single iota of evidence,” Thompson said during a telephone interview, while noting that the complainant and his witnesses were viewed by the court as credible and truthful.

He further argued that contradictions in the defence’s case weakened Smith’s position during the proceedings.

During cross-examination, several claims were reportedly put to the complainant by the defence, including suggestions relating to the circumstances surrounding the incident and allegations that money was demanded after the confrontation.

However, Thompson maintained that aspects of the defence’s case were later contradicted during testimony presented before the court.

Under Jamaica’s Offences Against the Person Act, grievous bodily harm is regarded as a serious criminal offence involving severe or life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, deep wounds, or injuries that may result in long-term or permanent damage.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 27.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com