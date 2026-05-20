New intellectual property training institute proposed for Jamaica

Jamaica has moved closer to establishing a national intellectual property training institute after signing a letter of intent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The institute is envisaged as a national hub for intellectual property education, training and skills development, reflecting rising demand across Jamaica’s business, creative and innovation sectors.

The agreement between WIPO and the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) was facilitated by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) and signed on May 18 at the ministry’s St Lucia offices in New Kingston. It coincides with a May 16 to 20 visit by WIPO’s Director General, Daren Tang.

The proposed Intellectual Property Training Institution would be housed within JIPO under the WIPO Academy’s global programme, which supports national training centres across member states.

Aubyn Hill, the industry minister, said discussions also covered updating Jamaica’s intellectual property policy.

He said the parties involved had “very good discussions”.

“Intellectual Property is not just about having a document; it is not just for large companies; it is [also for persons creating at the micro] level. We want to ensure that we capture these innovations, give them the title of their creative products and the services they are creating, and make sure they are properly protected. Whether it is in culture, music, sport, engineering or information and communications technology, we can get protection for our Jamaican creators,” Hill said.

Intellectual property should serve anyone who creates value, Tang said.

“We are looking to see what the World Intellectual Property Organization can do to support Jamaican innovators, business owners, entrepreneurs and other members of the creative economy, not just to protect their ideas, their inventions and art and culture, but also to use this to bring them to market,” he said.

The agreement underscores the Government’s push to strengthen national intellectual property capacity and broaden access to training. The cooperation under the letter of intent is expected to begin in 2027.